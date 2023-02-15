Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market size to grow by USD 13,011.44 million; APAC will account for 52% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market size is estimated to grow by USD 13011.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 49,154.61 million. APAC will account for 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market 2023-2027

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market - Five Forces

The global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Platform and Service), Application (Promotional campaigns, CRM, Pushed content, Interactive services, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market will observe significant growth in the platform segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of the A2P messaging platform across numerous verticals, including BFSI, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. The increasing number of virtual assistants is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global application-to-person (A2P) SMS market.

APAC will account for 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased adoption of cybersecurity solutions across industries such as healthcare and BFSI. In addition, factors such as an increase in online transactions, a rise in the number of connected devices, and improvements in disposable incomes are fostering the growth of the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market in APAC.

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increase in the number of smart connected devices.

By the end of 2025, the number of smart connected devices is expected to reach 55 billion worldwide.

Business across industries such as education, retail, and BFSI are investing in connected devices to effectively monitor, manage, and improve communication.

With the increasing number of smartphones and other smart mobile devices, it is becoming imperative for enterprises to adopt A2P SMS solutions to simplify content management and monitor with effective promotional campaigns.

It also becomes easy, affordable, and reliable for enterprises to interact with a large or specific audience through customized options available in A2P SMS solutions.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of BYOD policy is the key trend in the market.

With the increasing adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and other handheld devices, the concept of BYOD is gaining popularity among enterprises.

BYOD policies allow employees to perform their work without the constraints of time or location, which reduces operational costs for companies and increases productivity.

The BYOD policy demands specific authentication solutions and IT service delivery frameworks to guarantee electronically secure and productive work environments.

OTP authentication is a cost-effective method that is adopted by enterprises without incurring the extra cost of hardware.

Thus, with the increased adoption of BYOD policies, the demand for A2P SMS solutions will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The inferior telecom infrastructure in developing regions is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

Most developing countries are not equipped with the required telecom infrastructure to support A2P SMS solutions.

Some telecom operators are revamping the existing infrastructure for A2P SMS solutions. However, the delivery process is complicated and very expensive.

Moreover, many rural areas in developing countries still do not have basic telecom infrastructure, thus rendering A2P SMS solutions useless.

Many such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market vendors

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13011.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 42 Telecom Ltd., AMD Telecom SA, BICS, China Telecom Global Ltd., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Infobip Ltd., Monty Mobile, Route Mobile Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Sinch AB, SMS Global, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., tyntec GmbH Hofmannstrasse, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Twilio Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

