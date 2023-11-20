Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market to grow by USD 13.01 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increase in the number of smart-connected devices- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "application-to-person (A2P) SMS market by component (platform and service), application (promotional campaigns, CRM, pushed content, interactive services, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the application-to-person (a2p) SMS market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 13.01 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market

The increase in the number of smart-connected devices is a key factor driving market growth. The growth can be attributed to several benefits that connected devices offer, for example, the ease of monitoring, managing, and maintaining communication with end users. As a result, there is an increase in demand for A2P SMS solutions that help consumers manage content better and monitor promotional campaigns more effectively. In addition, staff are allowed access to privileged data from remotely located devices via their cell phones.

Market Challenge

The inadequate telecom infrastructure in developing regions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. To guarantee a minimum of transaction delay, including early delivery of passcodes and content for end users, an effective telecommunications infrastructure is essential in A2P SMS solutions. The necessary telecom infrastructure to support A2P SMS solutions is missing in many emerging economies, and this can be particularly in the rural areas of emerging economies.

The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market has been segmented by Component (Platform and Service), Application (Promotional campaigns, CRM, Pushed content, Interactive Services, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. This increase in the segment can be attributed to the significant use of A2P communication platforms by a broad range of vertical sectors, including BFSI, transport and tourism, media and entertainment, and health care. An update and promotion of many items, for SMEs, is available on A2P platforms. Direct access to a wide range of brands and services is provided by the chat app.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market:

42 Telecom Ltd., AMD Telecom SA, BICS, China Telecom Global Ltd., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Infobip Ltd., Monty Mobile, Route Mobile Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Sinch AB, SMS Global, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., tyntec GmbH Hofmannstrasse, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Twilio Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc

Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

