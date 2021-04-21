Application Transformation Market to Garner $25.37 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 13.2% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Application Transformation Market by Service Type (Cloud Application Migration, Application Integration, Application Replatforming, Application Portfolio Assessment, UI/UX modernizations, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global application transformation industry was pegged at $9.21 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $25.37 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

High cost of maintenance of legacy applications, ongoing trend of legacy modernization, advent of cloud technology, and rise in consumption of big data drive the growth of the global application transformation market. However, complexity in legacy systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, and ML and increase in need for digital transformation are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10958

Covid-19 scenario:

Several organizations moved their operation from traditional IT architecture to cloud-based platforms due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The widespread of adoption of work from home culture increased the adoption of cloud-based platforms.

The requirement for infrastructure to meet the organization's needs is surged during the pandemic, which in turn, increased the demand for modernization of older application to cloud environment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the application transformation market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10958

The cloud application segment to portray the highest growth through 2027

By service type, the cloud application segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027, due to ability of the cloud application migration to offer advanced technology, scalability, cost savings, and real-time accessibility. However, the application integration segment dominated the global application transformation market in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market, owing to rise in demand for integration of dated legacy applications as well as databases with advanced applications.

The IT and telecom segment held the lion's share

By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to around one-fourth of the global application transformation market, due to rise in adoption of application transformation as the constant innovations in customer products and services are being delivered. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. This is owing to growth in adoption of application transformation in the manufacturing sector that delivers manufacturing execution systems (MES), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and analytics services to the manufacturing industry.

North America dominated the industry

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to presence of several key vendors in the region and rise in investment in R&D activities. However, the global application transformation market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of innovative technologies as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives in Asian countries.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10958

Major market players

Accenture

Cognizant

Atos

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

Hexaware

Micro Focus International PLC

TCS

Microsoft Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Customer Experience Management Software Market Expected to Reach USD 23,835 Million by 2027

Policy Management Software Market Expected to Reach $3.06 Billion by 2027

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Expected to Reach $203 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research