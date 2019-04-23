Application Virtualization Market to Reach a Market Size of $5.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Application Virtualization Market, published by KBV research, The Global Application virtualization Market size is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The current boom within the IT industry has minimized the cost of implementing and maintenance of applications as well as maximization of the productivity through application. This would very likely, drive the application virtualization market. In advanced countries that are responsible for pushing the application virtualization market, knowledge about new cloud-based techniques for cost reduction and profit maximization is apparent.

The North America market would dominate the Global Application Virtualization Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period. North America is the most developed market in relation to the adoption of application virtualization. The growth of market within this region is predominantly influenced by the existence of large IT companies/users and rapid advancements in technology like digitization in the US and Canada. Key market players of application virtualization in this region would be a major factor boosting the market growth in North America. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/application-virtualization-market/

The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Application Virtualization Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.5% during (2018 - 2024). Cost-saving solutions and enhanced efficiency encourages the adoption of application virtualization solutions among SMEs. In comparison to the large enterprises segment, the SMEs segment is witnessing obstacles in terms of resources.

The BFSI market dominated the Global Application Virtualization Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.9 % during the forecast period. The IT & Telecom market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2018 - 2024). The Construction market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Government & Defense market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15% during (2018 - 2024).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Sangfor Technology Inc., Ncomputing Inc., Nextaxiom Technology Inc., Parallels International, Red Hat Inc., Citrix Systems, VMware Inc., Google Inc., and Oracle Corporation. In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Application Virtualization market.

Global Application Virtualization Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Agent Based Solution



Agent Less Solution

Services

Training & Consulting Services



Support & Maintenance Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Construction

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

Sangfor Technology Inc.

Ncomputing Inc.

Nextaxiom Technology Inc.

Parallels International

Red Hat Inc.

Citrix Systems

VMware Inc.

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

Contacts:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1(646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

SOURCE KBV Research