Application Whitelisting and Ringfencing protects businesses when their antivirus fails and pushes out Sodinokibi ransomware

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest hack has crippled tens of thousands of small businesses as Managed I.T. Service Providers have had their own security tools breached and used to attack their customers networks, encrypt their files and hold them to ransom.

ThreatLocker , an Orlando based cybersecurity firm, was one of the few successful security vendors that was able to block the ransomware through the use of Application Whitelisting and Ringfencing.

Unlike antivirus software, ThreatLocker blocks everything that is not explicitly trusted by the IT department enabling clients to control exactly what software is running on their devices. Recent advanced viruses often come in the form of fileless malware where a script file is ran using a process on your computer gaining access to your systems. ThreatLocker® Application Control, in combination with Ringfencing™ technology, controls fileless malware and blocks access to resources outside of the applications intended behavior.

ThreatLocker C.E.O Danny Jenkins says, "ThreatLocker is pleased that we were able to protect our customers from this and other threats, but businesses really need to take security more seriously. Not only is the complexity of these threats increasing, but the impact of malware is no longer just a nuisance. Today's malware shuts down businesses, results in job losses and damage to the economy."

Shiva M. Founder and CEO of Kontinuum (Managed I.T. Service Provider servicing the New York area) said, "Kontinuum is the tip of the spear. ThreatLocker is included in our security stack protecting our clientele against known and emerging threats, Today's threat landscape does not allow for traditional antivirus tools to stand alone against the onslaught of bad actors."

With ThreatLocker's integration into the leading RMM and PSA platforms such as ConnectWise and Kaseya, it's now easier than ever for Managed IT Service Providers to deploy and protect businesses and government agencies of all sizes.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a global leader that provides enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker Application Whitelisting, Ringfencing, and Storage Control solutions are leading the cybersecurity market to the more secure approach of blocking all unknown threats.

