Applications are Open for Starburst's Newest Accelerator in Los Angeles, SCALE Aerospace Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the world's first and only global aerospace and defense accelerator, is expanding its presence in California, building an aerospace innovation hub in Los Angeles in collaboration with UCLA. Starburst and UCLA have been awarded a 2020 Venture Challenge grant of $1.4 million by the US Economic Development Administration to create SCALE Aerospace Ventures, an accelerator for pre-seed and seed stage startups.

Applications for SCALE's summer cohort are open as of today! The 13 week intensive program runs from May 10th through August 6th and includes lectures, workshops, special events, and mentorship, all working together to help startups mature technology, raise capital, and push products into the market. The program is open to all pre-seed and seed stage companies working on technology or supporting systems with aerospace applications. Interested entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors are encouraged to visit the website at ScaleAero.LA to learn more.

SCALE is designed to inspire entrepreneurs and investors to pursue the advancement of novel technologies with aerospace applications and build the next generation of aerospace startups in the Los Angeles area. The accelerator will build on the region's existing aerospace ecosystem, connecting engineering graduates, academics, government research labs, investors, and industry leaders.

"There is no better geography in the world to capitalize on the growth of engineering talent spinning out break-through technologies backed by record breaking investments than here in Southern California. Starburst and UCLA will continue to raise the bar for businesses to emerge and compete in a rapidly changing market," said Van Espahbodi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Starburst.

Starburst's global influence as a pioneer throughout the aviation and aerospace industry and long track record accelerating high-tech startups, from pre-seed through Series A and beyond, will ensure the effective development of these technological advancements into successful commercial ventures.

SCALE will expand Starburst's ability to support aerospace startups at all stages of growth, from ideation through investment. Starburst has half a dozen accelerators globally and more in development, playing a key role in technological advancement and commercialization across the industry.

