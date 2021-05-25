Applications Are Open For The Jrue And Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund Providing Up To $1,000,000 To Black-Owned Businesses And Non-Profits

MILWAUKEE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and two-time Olympic soccer gold medalist Lauren Holiday, through their JLH Social Impact Fund, will provide grants to organizations and small businesses in Greater Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Los Angeles areas, with priority given to those focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities.

In 2019-2020, Jrue pledged the remainder of his NBA salary ($5.3 million) to create the JLH Fund, providing the first round of grants in the fall of 2020. The second round of funding will again provide up to $1,000,000 to Black-led nonprofit organizations and Black-owned businesses.

"When we first decided to start this fund, it was at an inflection point of two pandemics - the disproportionate effects that COVID-19 had on the Black community and businesses, and equally as devastating, the murders of George Floyd and many other unarmed Black people - resulting in an overwhelming feeling of helplessness. We are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to help people through the JLH Fund and will continue to do this work and make the greatest impact possible," said the Holidays.

Alexys Feaster, founder of The Kinship Advisors, is managing the JLH Social Impact Fund and added, "This next phase of the JLH Fund is taking a holistic approach to bring Jrue and Lauren's long-term vision to life because doing this work right goes beyond the donations. Understanding the values of Jrue and Lauren, we are bringing as many resources as we can to the people and the communities most in need. Black communities and businesses have been historically overlooked and underfunded and with the JLH Fund, we are building a community of support."

Working with Renee King, founder of Fund Black Founders, there will be coaching and training for the JLH Fund grantees to expand funding opportunities and community engagement. The JLH Fund is also working with Microsoft's Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA) for Black & African American Communities so all nonprofits that apply to the JLH Fund will get technology and support services to remove IT barriers and increase the impact of their missions. Darrell Booker, head of Microsoft NTA shared, "Building a community of support for Black and African American nonprofits is fundamental in advancing their missions. We look forward to working with these nonprofits to ensure they have the technology they need to be as efficient and productive as possible in their operations."

Feaster added, "This is all just the start. We look forward to working with people who want to serve communities in need. Whether they are other athletes, companies, philanthropists, or community leaders, let's partner to make the impact as great as possible."

First round recipient of the JLH Fund, Jacob Adams, founder of Stem to the Future, shared "The JLH grant provided my team with capital that supported us in training educators in Los Angeles on how to create and facilitate justice-based STEAM curriculum. We were able to use the funds to pay our facilitators, design curriculum, and provide observations and debriefs with educators, which enabled us to accomplish our goal of providing Black and Latinx students with hands-on learning experiences to solve real world problems."

Lemel Durrah, also a first round recipient and founder of Compton Vegan, an affordable and healthy alternative to everyday foods, was able to use the JLH Fund grant during the pandemic to secure a food truck to remain in business. He served Compton and surrounding cities labeled as food deserts and swamps with plant-based dishes.

Elliott Hutchinson, from Son of a Saint in New Orleans, an organization that provides support for fatherless young men, added "Aligning with an organization that has a shared interest in positively impacting your community is extremely empowering. The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund takes philanthropic support a step further— they are truly invested in growing the capacity of their partner organizations to affect meaningful change."

Applications for the JLH Social Impact Fund are open now until May 28, 2021. To apply, visit www.jlhfund.org

About The Kinship Advisors

The Kinship Advisors is a Black woman-owned agency that closes the gaps and provides culturally connected strategic advisory for athletes, entertainers, and businesses resulting in greater impact in underserved communities, expanded brand development and transformative experiences. For more information, visit thekinshipadvisors.com.

About FundBlackFounders.com

FundBlackFounders.com is a Black-owned and operated, socially conscious, rewards crowdfunding platform that allows everyday people to fund Black-Owned businesses from start to profitability.

