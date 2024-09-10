Applications for 2025-2026 Golisano Fellowship in Developmental Disability Nursing Are Now Open

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher University is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 Golisano Fellowship in Developmental Disability Nursing.

Designed for nursing leaders and scholars from the health care, education, and policy sectors, the 12-month fellowship brings together experts and mentors with a wealth of experience to promote the health equity of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Individuals with IDD face alarming health disparities, including a lack of preventative care, preventable illness, and a higher mortality rate than their peers without disabilities. The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing was established in 2018 with support from The B. Thomas Golisano Foundation and a personal donation from Tom Golisano. Since its inception, the Institute has moved the forefront of healthcare advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Institute is working to create an international cadre of nurses with the skills, experience, and competencies to care for individuals with IDD. Fellows play a critical role in expanding global thought leadership in IDD nursing and advocating for patients with IDD across health care settings.

The Golisano Fellowship offers dynamic programming delivered in an online environment. An initial kickoff week takes place in June and consists of five days of presentations and interactive sessions with subject matter experts from around the world. Monthly activities include guest lectures, book and film discussions, and project updates. The experience culminates in a fellowship project, giving participants an opportunity to pursue an in-depth exploration of an overlooked or under-researched topic related to health care disparities facing individuals with IDD. Through the project, fellows contribute to the growing body of research and practice knowledge on how best to meet the needs of this underserved population. A final fellowship week in June includes guest speakers, panel discussions, and project presentations.

"We are excited to welcome a new group of fellows in 2025 and continue our mission of transforming health care for individuals with IDD," said Dr. Holly Brown, executive director of the Golisano Institute. "Past participants have attested to the transformative experience the fellowship provides; it hones their expertise in developmental disability nursing practice and creates opportunities for leadership in health policy."

Previous fellowship cohorts include nursing leaders from across the United States, as well as Ireland and Japan, representing a range of organizations, including universities, health systems, hospitals, and service providers. Upon completion of the fellowship, they have continued to work collaboratively within their communities to advance inclusive practices, foster innovation, promote health, and support self-determination to enhance wellness and close the disparities gap among individuals with IDD.

Applications will be accepted until December 1, and candidates will be notified by February 2025. The fellowship will run from June 2025 to June 2026. The cost of the year-long fellowship is $3,000, not including costs of materials. Full and partial scholarships are available to qualifying candidates.

To be a part of the future of IDD nursing, apply for the fellowship today. To learn more about the Fellowship, email [email protected] or visit go.sjf.edu/golisanoinstitute.

