Applications for the 2026-2027 ABMS Scholars Program are Now Available

Informational Webinar Scheduled for April 28, 2026

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is now accepting applications for its 2026-2027 ABMS Scholars Program™. This one-year, part-time program supports early-career physicians and researchers in their research and facilitates their evolution as health care leaders within and across the ABMS community. Since the program's inception in 2014, 95 individuals have participated.

Grants of $15,000 are awarded to support research and travel expenses associated with program participation and research deliverables. The grant may be applied to an existing research project with a new scope or an original research project. Applications for the new cohort must be received by June 22, 2026 at 11:59 pm (CT).

The ABMS Scholars Program allows participants to:

Conduct research of value to their home institutions and the larger certification community.





Strengthen research methodologies, data analytics, and overcome barriers in consultation with research mentors, scholar peers and alumni, ABMS leaders, and subject matter experts.





Develop a robust professional network of national health care thought leaders from ABMS Member Boards (MBs), national thought leaders across the medical education curriculum, research mentors, peers, and alumni Scholars.





Engage with the ABMS community through participation in ABMS Committee Meetings, Member Board Executive Forums, ABMS Stakeholder Council Meetings, ABMS-sponsored symposia, and other professional forums.





Disseminate research nationally across the certification, medical education, and quality improvement communities.

During the program year, ABMS Scholars remain at their home institutions and work with self-selected mentors. They provide research project updates during monthly webinar sessions and receive feedback and guidance from their peers, mentors, subject matter experts, and ABMS Scholars Program alumni. Scholars attend virtual ABMS committee meetings and present their research findings before a national audience at the annual ABMS Conference.

Early-career physicians, junior faculty, fellows, and residents are eligible, as well as individuals holding master or doctorate degrees in public health, health services research, educational evaluation and statistics, health policy and administration, or other relevant disciplines. Applicants should consider the impact of their proposed research project on reducing health disparities and contributing to the development of a qualified and diversified workforce.

Scholars are selected based on the quality of their proposed research project, the relevance of their research to the ABMS Research and Education Foundation (ABMS–REF) research priorities, and the likelihood of making substantial progress on the project during the cohort year. Applications may be developed in collaboration with one or more MBs. Selected scholars will be notified in August 2026, and the program begins in September 2026.

In addition to the ABMS–REF, the 2026-2027 ABMS Scholars co-sponsors include the following ABMS Member Boards: Allergy and Immunology, Anesthesiology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine (Foundation), Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Plastic Surgery, Radiology, Surgery, and Urology.

Interested researchers can learn about the ABMS Scholars Program during an informational webinar at 5:00 pm (CT); 6:00 pm (ET) on April 28, 2026. The webinar will be recorded and shared with all registered attendees. For additional information, contact [email protected].

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than one million physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties