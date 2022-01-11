Applications in Non-Reactive Polyamides Held Around 42% of the Global Dimeric Fatty Acid Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2022 to 2032, the global dimeric fatty acid market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.7%, from USD 703 million in 2022 to USD 974 billion in 2032.

Over the last half-decade, the number of uses for polyamide resins has increased. Adhesives and various fuel oil additives are expected to follow a similar pattern. The application of hot melt adhesives to wood, PVC, metal, surface-treated polypropylene, paper, and polyethylene boosted market expansion. All of the aforementioned applications have a significant impact on the market.

Get a Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2470

Tall Oil Fatty Acids are dimerized to produce dimeric fatty acids, also known as di-carboxylic acids, which are non-toxic, bifunctional acids (TOFA). They're light yellow-transparent liquids that can aid polymers improve their water repellency, hydrolytic stability, and pigment wetting qualities. They're widely utilized as a rheology controller or a polymer building block in the production of polyamide hot melt adhesives and polyamide resins.

As people become more conscious of the detrimental effects of industrialization on the environment, a rising number of end-users in a variety of industries are evaluating the environmental impact of their actions.

In the adhesive and coatings and ink industries, dimeric fatty acids are extensively employed. Bio-based raw materials are being used by an increasing number of environmentally conscious enterprises in various industries.

Government of Canada stated in one of its document that "fatty acids and their derivatives, including dimeric fatty acids, pose a low risk of harm to the environment."

As a result, dimeric fatty acids are thought to have a lesser environmental footprint, and their adoption across multiple industrial verticals is being facilitated by a less severe regulatory framework.

Over the last half-decade, the global market for dimeric fatty acid has grown due to increased consumption of polyamide resins and increased applications of reactive adhesives and fuel oil additives.

Key Takeaways:

China is expected to lead the global market with steady increase in production & consumption of dimeric fatty acid.

is expected to lead the global market with steady increase in production & consumption of dimeric fatty acid. Polymer-based hot adhesives are preferred over solvent-based adhesives owing to its solvent-free properties making them environment-friendly.

Application of dimeric fatty acid in non-reactive polyamides accounted for over 42% revenue share in 2021.

Growth Drivers:

Growth in the oilfield chemical industry to propel the dimeric fatty acid market in the coming years.

Rising consumption of polyamide resins to drive the dimeric fatty acid market growth.

High investments in new technologies for improved performance & quality to spur the market forward.

To gain in-depth insights on Dimeric Fatty Acid Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2470

Competitive Landscape

Tier 1 companies account for roughly 32% of the dimeric fatty acid market, according to the study, and the market remains highly fragmented among local players.

Meanwhile, in regional markets for dimeric fatty acids, Tier 2 and 3 manufacturers compete on pricing.

Croda International Plc., a British specialty chemicals firm, announced its ongoing improvement plan in 2018, which includes three significant Latin American investments. As part of its five-year transformation strategy, the corporation has invested in a new innovation and customer experience center as well as a specialized polymer facility in the region.

Oleon NV, a world leader in dimeric fatty acids with headquarters in Belgium, has announced the launch of a new isostearic acid production unit in 2018. The new production line, which will create dimeric fatty acid and isostearic acid, cost the corporation roughly USD 23 million.

Key Players in the Dimeric Fatty Acid Market Include:

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Aturex Group

Croda International Plc.

Emery Oleochemicals GmbH

Florachem Corp.

Jarchem Industries Inc

Jiangsu Jinma Oil Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co. Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Oleon NV

Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Dimeric Fatty Acid Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the dimeric fatty acid market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global dimeric fatty acid market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Product Type :

Standard



Distilled



Distilled & Hydrogenated

By Application :

Reactive Polyamides



Oil Field Chemicals



Others

Key Questions Covered in Dimeric Fatty Acid Market Report

The report offers insight into the dimeric fatty acid market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dimeric fatty acid market between 2022 and 2032.

Dimeric fatty acid market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Dimeric fatty acid market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain –

Oleic Acid Market Forecast - In the medium term, increased use of oleic acid as scouring, wetting, emulsifying, and dispersing agents in the textile and leather sectors would support the oleic acid market. Oil and gas drilling and exploration are also anticipated to be lucrative specialized applications for oleic acid.

Tungstic Acid Market Analysis - Tungstic acid has a lot of potential in the worldwide catalyst industry, and it has a competitive value market share compared to other catalyst alternatives. Furthermore, over the long-term forecast period, substantial use of tungstic acid as a reagent will be observed.

Fumaric Acid Market Insights - The use of fumaric acid has increased in recent years across a variety of end-use industries. The food and beverage industry is a major driver of fumaric acid sales, as it is utilized in both food processing and ready-to-drink beverages.

Oleochemicals Market Scope - Oleochemicals, which are derived from plant and animal fats, are extremely helpful substances. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as they may be used to replace petroleum-based products.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR – A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR