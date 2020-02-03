Applications Now Being Accepted for 11th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Innovation Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for the 11th annual InnovationShowcase , part of this year's MITSloanCIOSymposium , taking place on May 19, 2020. The Innovation Showcase spotlights 10 carefully selected early-stage technology companies which have the potential to impact CIOs' top and bottom lines through innovation value.

This is an opportunity for technology startups to gain access to senior IT executives, industry influencers and potential strategic partners. At the Innovation Showcase, attendees will be able to engage with some of the most creative minds in the enterprise IT space, stay in touch with state-of-the-art thinking on IT solutions, and network with other pioneering IT executives.

"Every year, I continue to be amazed at the high quality of submissions and am looking forward to reviewing this year's entries," said David L. Verrill, Executive Director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and Co-Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "It is an honor to take part in helping early stage companies leverage their technologies to assist CIOs designing their enterprises for sustained success."

Selection Process:

The 10 early-stage technology companies will be selected by the Innovation Showcase Organizing Team. The team includes an industry-wide group of MIT faculty, entrepreneurs and early-stage investors. Finalists will be notified of their selection in late April. All decisions are final.

Qualification Criteria:

The criteria for potential Innovation Showcase companies include the following:

Enterprise IT solution with product available in the market.

Must be a start-up with less than $10 million in 2019 revenues.

in 2019 revenues. Must be selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate departments.

Must show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

Deadline:

The deadline for submissions is April 1, 2020. To submit an application, please complete the application form at http://www.mitcio.com/innovation. Please contact showcase@mitcio.com with any questions.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit http://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mitcio.com%2F&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNELL3wMVtn4X6El7Lmo0CkSARZZLwwww.mitcio.com.

