Applications Now Being Accepted for MIT Sloan CIO Innovation Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now being accepted for the annual Innovation Showcase, part of this year's MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, taking place on May 14, 2024. The Innovation Showcase spotlights 10 carefully selected early-stage technology companies which have the potential to impact enterprises' top and bottom lines through innovation value.

This is an opportunity for technology startups to gain access to senior IT executives, industry influencers and potential strategic partners. At the Innovation Showcase, attendees will be able to engage with some of the most creative minds in the enterprise IT space, stay in touch with state-of-the-art thinking on IT solutions, and network with other pioneering IT executives. 

Selection Process:

The 10 early-stage technology companies will be selected by the Innovation Showcase Organizing Team. The team includes an industry-wide panel of MIT faculty and students, entrepreneurs and early stage investors. Finalists will be notified of their selection in April. All decisions are final.

Qualification Criteria:

The criteria for potential Innovation Showcase companies include the following:

  • Enterprise IT solution with product available in the market.
  • Must be a start-up with less than $10 million in annual revenues.
  • Must be selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate departments.
  • Must show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

Deadline:

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To submit an application, please complete the application form here. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

Editor's Note:
Journalists interested in a press credential should contact Kim Schaefer ([email protected] or 702-326-6750) Warner Communications.

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

