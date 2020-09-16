Applications Now Open - Advancing Treatment Of Repeated Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with BrightFocus Foundation, the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) today announced a request for proposals for research that will enable the advancement of candidate drugs for the treatment of repeated mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

"We invite scientists and researchers from all over the world to respond to this critical need. Despite numerous clinical trials on potential therapies, there is no FDA approved drug therapy for the treatment of TBI," said Lauren Palestrini, PhD, Director of Research Programs at MTEC.

BrightFocus Foundation and MTEC have come together to address a critical need in TBI research. Repeated mTBIs – which are common in contact sports and military settings – have been indicated as a risk factor in developing various neurodegenerative diseases. This research has the potential to impact service members on the front line, as well as our mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.

MTEC and BrightFocus are jointly funding up to $500,000, with the goal of catapulting drugs for the treatment of repeated mTBI toward human clinical trials. Relevance to both the military and Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an important aspect of this Request for Project Proposals (RPP).

"We are proud to partner with MTEC to accelerate better treatment of traumatic brain injury, a condition science has shown leads to greater risk for Alzheimer's and related dementias," said Diane Bovenkamp, PhD, Vice President, Scientific Affairs at BrightFocus Foundation.

Visit link for more information about the RPP, including how to apply.

About BrightFocus Foundation

BrightFocus Foundation is a premier source of private research funding to defeat Alzheimer's, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. The organization currently manages a global portfolio of 200 grants, a $40 million investment in the bold science that will find the cures for diseases of mind and sight. We share the latest research findings and best practices to empower families impacted by these diseases. Learn more at www.brightfocus.org.

About MTEC

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves those who serve our nation. Over the last decades, our warfighters have suffered devastating trauma. In partnership with the Department of Defense and private support, MTEC is working to prevent injuries and accelerate the development of revolutionary medical solutions that will enhance wound healing, and return the wounded to fully functioning lives. Ultimately, all citizens will benefit from these technologies and health care solutions. MTEC is managed by Advanced Technology International. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

