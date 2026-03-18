Applications Now Open for Second Annual Midwest Dairy Accelerator, Seeking Next Generation of Dairy Innovation

Midwest Dairy and VentureFuel Team Up to Spotlight Inventive Dairy-Based Products

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Dairy , in partnership with VentureFuel , has announced the launch of their second annual Accelerator — a program designed to discover and support emerging startups that are redefining the future of dairy. Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis through May 5, 2026, at 11:59 pm CST.

Designed to accelerate the next generation of dairy-forward entrepreneurs, the program provides mentorship, industry connections, and resources to help startups grow innovative businesses with real dairy at the core. The ten-week hybrid accelerator program will connect six early-stage, revenue-generating companies of products using Midwest dairy as a prominent ingredient with top dairy, food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry leaders to fast-track growth through expert mentorship, tailored commercialization support, and strategic guidance.

Participants will receive professionally created brand assets, including video commercials and sales materials, gain media exposure, and connect with buyers, investors, and innovation leaders. Startups will refine their pitch with 1:1 support and showcase their product at a final pitch event, on September 16, 2026, in Minneapolis, where a panel of judges will award up to $30,000 worth of total value prizes, including one grand prize winner to receive a prize of $20,000, and a finalist to receive $10,000. To be eligible, companies must have a safe, working product prototype that has been reviewed under USDA oversight.

"The future of dairy depends on our commitment to innovation and our recognition of the vital role entrepreneurs play in driving the industry forward. We are proud to partner with VentureFuel for another successful Accelerator Program and are excited to support the participating entrepreneurs who champion our industry by using real dairy in their product lines," said Corey Scott, CEO of Midwest Dairy.

The Midwest Dairy Accelerator is seeking startups and CPG products across a wide range of categories, including but not limited to:

Beverages

Cheeses (Hard/Soft)

Frozen/Ice Cream

Yogurts

Butter & Spreads

Snacks

Ready-to-eat or instant meals

Dressings/Sauces/Condiments

Confectionery

Dry/Powdered Food Products

Interested entrepreneurs are invited to RSVP for a virtual information session on April 28, 2026, at 9:00 am CST to learn more about the program, areas of interest, and the application process.

"Building on the tremendous success of our first program together, we are so proud to continue our collaboration with Midwest Dairy to identify the most promising new opportunities for the dairy category and to accelerate the go-to-market success of these innovative founders creating new solutions for customer needs," said Fred Schonenberg, CEO of VentureFuel.

Midwest Dairy's commitment to innovation is fueling the continued evolution of dairy in the U.S., with research and pilot initiatives advancing economic, environmental, and social sustainability. The Midwest Dairy Accelerator extends this commitment by helping early-stage entrepreneurs meet rising consumer demand for dairy-based products that deliver on flavor, function, and convenience. Building on several years of successful pitch events with The Hatchery and No More Empty Pots, the Accelerator transformed that momentum into a structured program designed for greater long-term impact.

For more information on the program, visit Midwest Dairy Accelerator | VentureFuel .

About Midwest Dairy

Midwest Dairy represents 3,600 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com , and follow us on Facebook and YouTube .

About VentureFuel

VentureFuel is an independent innovation advisory firm that helps the world's best organizations commercialize innovation to ignite change by working with startups. Its innovation programs help enterprise organizations learn, test, build and invest in emerging technology to solve their biggest problems today and unlock new sources of growth. VentureFuel provides organizations like Hershey's, Comcast, Dick's Sporting Goods, AARP Foundation and the State of California the tools to drive transformative change with less risk, more speed, and greater proximity to the consumer than traditional innovation models. Learn more at venturefuel.net , LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and listen to The VentureFuel Visionaries podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

PR Contacts

Anna Walsh

A-Corner PR / VentureFuel

917-969-7081

[email protected]

Kayla Wiederin

Midwest Dairy

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Midwest Dairy