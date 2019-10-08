Applications Now Open for the 2020 Vernier Engineering Contest

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology is now accepting applications for its 2020 Engineering Contest, which recognizes the innovative use of Vernier technology to introduce engineering concepts or practices to students. Middle school, high school, and college educators are encouraged to apply for the chance to win a prize valued at $5,500.

"The Vernier Engineering Contest has highlighted so many creative uses of data-collection technology throughout the years," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "We've seen students create a variety of projects ranging from a next-gen egg drop investigation using the Vernier Force Sensor to a child safety device using a Vernier Temperature Probe, LEGO® EV3, and Arduino™ hardware. We look forward to seeing even more innovation this year and awarding another educator with cash and technology prizes for their best practices that both inspire and engage students in the STEM classroom."

Applications for the Vernier Engineering Contest are due by February 15, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Vernier website and Facebook page in March. To enter, educators must complete an online application and produce a video showcasing the investigation conducted with students, the Vernier technology used, and the engineering concepts addressed. The Vernier sensors may be used in conjunction with any Vernier software titles or other programming and robotics systems such as Arduino®, LEGO®, Scratch, Python®, and LabVIEW™. Middle school and high school educators must explain how the project addresses the engineering practices called for in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

Applications will be judged by a panel of Vernier experts based on innovation, the engineering concepts being taught, and the ease by which other educators can use the project in their classroom. One winner will receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier technology, and $1,500 toward expenses to attend the 2020 National Science Teachers' Association (NSTA) STEM conference or the 2020 American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) conference.

For complete information on the 2020 Vernier Engineering Contest and to submit an application, visit https://www.vernier.com/grants/engineering/ .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

