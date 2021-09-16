Applications Now Open for the Simplr Artificial Intelligence and Technology Scholarship

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience platform, today announced that they are now accepting applications for the 2022 Simplr Artificial Intelligence and Technology Scholarship. Now in its third year, the scholarship was established to support and encourage students who are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Information Technology or are attending or will attend law school with a focus on intellectual property.

"As a successful startup involved in machine learning and AI, we like to give back by encouraging students to be creative while also earning degrees in these more difficult and technical fields," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "Our hope is that winners of this scholarship become even more inspired to take a seat among the crop of leaders who will define the promise of technology for the next generation."

The $7500 scholarship will be given to the applicant who writes the most compelling essay on why they have chosen their field of study and how it applies to the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Blockchain technology, and the Internet of Things. Submissions will be scored by senior members of the Simplr team and other scholarship sponsors.

Applicants must be currently enrolled full time at an accredited community college, college or university, or accredited law school, or will be enrolled in the Winter of 2021 or Spring of 2022. International students and students studying under the DACA program are eligible. Entries must be submitted by December 31, 2021. The winner will be selected and notified by January 31, 2022 and will receive the funds by February 28, 2022.

For more information or to apply for the 2022 Simplr Artificial Intelligence and Technology Scholarship, click here .

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Media contact

Jason Fidler

Head of PR and Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Simplr

Related Links

https://www.simplr.ai/

