Applications Open for Dairy Runway Entrepreneurship Program

ITHACA, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell University's Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) has opened applications for the sixth cohort of Dairy Runway, a free entrepreneurship program for food innovators developing value-added dairy products. Designed for early-stage food entrepreneurs, the program introduces participants to the customer discovery process and provides prototyping training, along with business coaching.

An assortment of dairy products. An ice cream cone product being assembled on a manufacturing line.

Over the past three years, the program has supported 30 teams of dairy product innovators through a collaboration between CREA and the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS). This upcoming cohort of Dairy Runway participants is funded by the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) and is open to food entrepreneurs located anywhere in the Northeast developing value-added products using cow, goat or sheep milk sourced from the 11-state region.

"Dairy is foundational to our region's economy and rural communities, and thanks to the NE-DBIC, emerging dairy entrepreneurs continue to have access to the tools, coaching, and technical training they need to advance ideas into products that meet current consumer needs," said Jenn Smith, director of Food & Ag Innovation at CREA. "We're looking forward to welcoming our sixth cohort of Dairy Runway entrepreneurs this fall."

Organized into two phases, the program kicks off with a seven-week virtual course that introduces participating teams to the business model canvas framework and the customer discovery process. The course combines self-directed online learning activities with Zoom-based class meetings and one-on-one instructor check-ins. Synchronous virtual classes feature discussions with subject matter experts representing creative marketing agencies, established retailers and founders of food and beverage startups.

During the program's Kitchen Incubator phase, which follows the entrepreneurship course, participants begin testing product formulations and working toward a prototype in one of Cornell's two food processing facilities, supported by the university's dairy specialists and food technicians. At the same time, participants are paired with business coaches who help them refine their business models and develop pitch decks for a virtual pitch session, the program's culminating event.

"Each Dairy Runway cohort brings new energy and a fresh perspective to the region's dairy sector," said Laura Ginsburg, center lead for the NE-DBIC. "Whether it's a dairy farmer looking to diversify or a food entrepreneur sourcing cow, goat or sheep milk from the region, Dairy Runway is helping build a stronger, more diverse foundation for dairy businesses across the Northeast."

Applications for Dairy Runway close September 16, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET. Up to six teams will be selected to participate in the program, which begins with the online entrepreneurship course in October.

CREA is offering three information sessions over the summer for interested entrepreneurs to learn about the program's resources and requirements. Register for an information session here.

To learn more about the Dairy Runway program and apply, visit https://dairyinnovation.org/dairy-runway-program/

To learn more about the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, visit https://nedairyinnovation.com/

This program is administered by the Center for Regional Economic Advancement, a division of Cornell Research & Innovation.

Media Contact:

Bridget Hagen

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SOURCE Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement