Applications Open for ESET's Seventh Annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that applications are open for the seventh annual ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship.

ESET will award $5,000 each to three (3) women currently enrolled as graduate/undergraduate students studying digital security and cyber awareness within the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The application period will close on April 8, 2022.

"We are delighted to announce our seventh annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, and to do so on International Women's Day provides a symbolic backdrop to ESET's dedication to the progress of women working in digital security and cyber awareness," said Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources, ESET. "We can only eradicate cybercrime when we bring a variety of perspectives to the table through a diverse and well-rounded workforce. ESET is proud to contribute to this effort and to empowering and supporting women so that we can boost the workforce with a dynamic group of cybersecurity experts."

The cybersecurity jobs gap continues to persist, and an estimated 3.5 million jobs are expected to be open in 2025. Filling that gap requires a concerted effort to broaden the field. Women make up 51% of the population, but according to the International Information System Security Certification Consortium's 2021 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, represent less than a quarter of professionals currently working in cybersecurity.

The (ISC)2 has also found that groups that embrace diversity generally outperform homogenous groups when solving problems — and this is specifically true in cybersecurity.

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

ESET will award a $5,000 scholarship each to three women who are currently graduate/undergraduate students in the United States and who are majoring in a cybersecurity or STEM field of study.

How do I qualify for the scholarship?

You must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college or university within the United States . (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a "cybersecurity" program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.)

. (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a "cybersecurity" program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.) You must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA.

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a permanent resident ID card.

What is the deadline for submission?

Submissions will be accepted from March 8, 2022 – April 8, 2022, at 11:59 PT. ESET will announce the winners on May 12, 2022.

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants must apply at https://www.eset.com/us/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship/ and include the following attachments:

Completed essay question.

A copy of an unofficial transcript or acceptance letter as proof of enrollment.

One letter of recommendation signed by the recommending party.

Additional details

Essays may be submitted in English or Spanish.

Finalists may be required to supply additional personal or professional references.

Judging is conducted by a panel of ESET staff including cybersecurity experts.

Finalists will be asked to provide a photo of themselves, which may be used for promotional purposes.

If the application or essay is illegible, it will not be considered.

Immediate family members or dependents of ESET employees are not eligible to participate.

If you are not eligible to apply for this scholarship, we encourage you to share this opportunity with your friends, family and neighbors.

Questions? Email us at [email protected] and we'll get back to you as soon as we can.

About ESET

