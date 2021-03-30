Applications Open for ESET's Sixth Annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in IT security, today announced that applications are open for the sixth annual ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. ESET will award $5,000 each to three (3) women currently enrolled as graduate/undergraduate students and who major in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field. The application period will close on Wednesday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

A recent (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study found that the actual percentage of women in the cybersecurity workplace has remained close to constant over the last three years, with women making up approximately 25% of the security workforce. To address this issue, a majority of survey respondents said that they believe the best way to increase women's representation in the field was to encourage women to pursue STEM degrees in college.

"We continue to see an increase in the number of young women passionate about pursuing a career in cybersecurity," said Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources, ESET. "Women bring different perspectives and approaches, which are critical to the future of technology and our workforce. We are dedicated to empowering and supporting women so that we can empower the next generation of female cybersecurity experts. The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship aims to continue creating a more diverse cybersecurity workforce by encouraging and empowering women—a still underrepresented segment in this industry."

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

ESET will award a $5,000 scholarship each to three women who are currently graduate/undergraduate students in the United States and who are majoring in a STEM field of study.

How do I qualify for the scholarship?

You must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited college or university within the United States . (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a "cybersecurity" program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.)

. (The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a "cybersecurity" program; however, in your application, you should make clear that you aspire to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.) You must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA.

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a permanent resident ID card.

What is the deadline for submission?

Submissions will be accepted from March 30, 2021 – May 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT. ESET will announce the winners on Tuesday, June 8.

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants must email the following attachments to [email protected] with a subject line of "Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship":

Application and completed essay questions PDF.

A copy of an unofficial transcript or acceptance letter as proof of enrollment.

One letter of recommendation signed by the recommending party.

Additional details

Essays may be submitted in English or Spanish.

Finalists may be required to supply additional personal or professional references.

Judging is conducted by a panel of ESET staff including cybersecurity experts.

Finalists will be asked to provide a photo of themselves, which may be used for promotional purposes.

If the application or essay is illegible, it will not be considered.

Immediate family members or dependents of ESET employees are not eligible to participate.

If you are not eligible to apply for this scholarship, we encourage you to share this opportunity with your friends, family and neighbors.

Questions? Email us at [email protected] and we'll get back to you as soon as we can.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET

Related Links

https://www.eset.com

