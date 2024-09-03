Applications open for first-ever BCI Foundation scholarships

Battery Council International to provide awards in honor of 100th anniversary

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Council International (BCI) has opened the application process for its first-ever BCI Foundation scholarships, with awards of up to $5,000 available for individuals studying in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The online application portal is available at automotivescholarships.com/apply-online. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2025, with scholarship recipients notified of their selection by June 30, 2025. Funds provided by the BCI Foundation will be directed to separate scholarship awards including:

Scholarships to support electrochemistry, science, technology and engineering.

The BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship will award $5,000 to individuals studying electrochemistry, science, technology, engineering, mathematics or a related technical discipline that will support energy storage applications. In partnership with Women in the Global Battery Industry, BCI will select at least one woman recipient as part of BCI's efforts to foster diversity in the industry.

The BCI Community Scholarship will award $5,000 to an individual who is an employee or direct family member of an employee currently working in a BCI-member company.

The BCI Foundation was formed in recognition of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary on March 21, 2024, and was funded by initial donations of more than $115,000. The current scholarship process will result in the first-ever distributions from this recently formed charitable arm of Battery Council International.

"In marking BCI's 100th anniversary, our Board of Directors wanted to ensure we looked to the industry's bright future in addition to acknowledging our rich history," said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. "BCI's members have a long history of supporting their local communities, and the charitable efforts of the BCI Foundation will build on that legacy to ensure a vibrant pipeline of talent so our industry will thrive for many years to come."

The BCI Foundation, a stand-alone 501(c)(3) charitable entity, was initially funded in part by a $10,000 "challenge grant" from battery separator specialist ENTEK. Battery separator supplier Daramic also generously helped fund the BCI foundation with a separate $5,000 award.

Additional contributions to the BCI Foundation come from the Centennial Sponsors of BCI's 100th anniversary celebration that took place as part of its annual conference in April. These Centennial Sponsors include Banner, CD Trojan, Clarios, Crown Battery, Duncan, East Penn, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Leoch Battery, Moura, Rolls Battery Engineering, Stryten Energy, Superior, and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Company.

The scholarships will be administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, a group dedicated to providing funding for aftermarket education programs and research. The BCI Foundation scholars will be screened and selected by an independent panel of reviewers.

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the battery industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. With 99% of used lead batteries collected and recycled in the U.S. and the typical new lead battery containing 80% or more of recycled materials, BCI supports the path toward similar sustainability goals for all other battery chemistries. For more information, visit www.batterycouncil.org.

