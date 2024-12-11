Applications Open for National Student Leadership Conference's Summer 2025 Programs

Eight new residential programs will be available throughout the U.S. and at Oxford, U.K., along with new day-only programs in Chicago and Los Angeles

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) , an immersive pre-college experience for middle and high school students to explore their career and educational interests, has officially launched its application for 2025 with eight new career tracks and an expansion to the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. NSLC believes that now more than ever, it is imperative that young people have the opportunity to enhance their skills beyond classroom learning.

Since 1989, NSLC has helped students test-run their futures through interactive programs hosted at some of the nation's and world's most prestigious universities. In each program, students get to engage in hands-on education across different fields of study—from aerospace engineering to music production—and gain authentic college experiences that prepare them for their futures.

Next summer, NSLC will welcome students to explore additional career opportunities, including specialized programs for interior design and graphic design. NSLC is also launching day programs for students local to Chicago and Los Angeles, which will provide opportunities for those who may not have the time or resources for a full residential summer program to explore a future career through hands-on learning at Northwestern University or UCLA. NSLC is also expanding its residential offerings to the University of Oxford to bolster its global reach and provide students worldwide with a unique international college experience. All new high school and middle school programs are listed here:

High School

Middle School

Art & Design : 6-day program at American University

: 6-day program at Business : 6-day program at University of California, Berkeley

"I'm honored to play a role in helping students discover their unique potential and guide them as they envision their futures," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of the NSLC. "At NSLC, education goes beyond traditional academics: it's about equipping students with the resources they need to face real-world challenges with confidence."

NSLC provides students with the opportunity to experience life on a college campus, develop essential leadership skills, and explore potential careers through simulations, exclusive site visits, and interactive meetings with renowned leaders in their chosen fields.

Since becoming Executive Director in 2022, Duffy Hochman has overseen NSLC's expansion to more than 30 programs, including Fashion Management & Design, Artificial Intelligence, and Music Industry & Production. In 2024, she led the organization's international growth to the University of British Columbia and, most recently, to the University of Oxford.

Thousands of students from around the world are expected to attend next summer's programs across 14 prestigious campuses:

American University

Columbia University 1

Duke University 2

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University 3

Northwestern University

University of British Columbia 4

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Miami 5

University of Michigan

University of Oxford

Virginia Tech

Yale University 6

To learn more about all program dates and locations, visit www.nslcleaders.org/dates-locations . For press inquiries, please reach out to Angelika Seaman at [email protected]

About National Student Leadership Conference

The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) is an immersive summer experience for middle and high school students to explore their interests, discover their passions, and cultivate their leadership skills. Founded in 1989 and sponsored by the National Student Leadership Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders, the NSLC brings thousands of students together each summer for 9- to 18-day programs that offer hands-on, experiential learning across a range of academic and professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.nslcleaders.org .

Affiliations and Sponsorships:

1. The NSLC is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Columbia University.

2. The NSLC is not affiliated with Duke University, nor is the NSLC a Duke University program or activity.

3. The NSLC is not related to or affiliated with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in any way. NSLC is an entirely separate entity with no connection to JHU aside from the temporary rental of facilities for the program.

4. The NSLC has no affiliation with UBC and UBC is not involved in or responsible for the quality, suitability, delivery or other aspects of NSLC in any way.

5. This program, while located at the University of Miami, is neither the responsibility of, nor endorsed by, the University of Miami.

6. The NSLC is not sponsored by Yale University.

