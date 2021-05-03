Applications Open for Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.org is accepting applications for its annual Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ list. The list recognizes organizations that have implemented exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies that qualified for the list in 2020 included PepsiCo, The Clorox Company, Best Buy, Nasdaq, Adobe, Amerisourcebergen, Overstock.com, Blue Shield of California, and SurveyMonkey, among others.

"Many companies are dialing up the conversation around gender parity, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many women out of the workforce in the last year," said Cathrin Stickney, Founder and CEO of Parity.org. "We know that challenges can lead to even greater innovation, and hope that benefits and processes that create more equitable workplaces, like flexible work schedules and telecommuting, will become more widespread."

Applications will remain open until May 12, 2021. Companies can apply at surveymonkey.com/r/bestcompanieslist2021.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: parity.org/best-companies.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org.

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2020 list, based on a cumulative rating across recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and representation.

