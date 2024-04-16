Applications Open for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps 2024 International Exchange Program

The Sea Cadets International Exchange Program gives high school-aged cadets the opportunity to travel and learn about new cultures.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is accepting applications from qualified Sea Cadets for its Summer 2024 International Exchange Program now through Friday, April 19, 2024. Those selected will have the opportunity to travel to one of three countries – Canada, Japan, or South Korea – to interact with their Sea Cadet program and learn the country's culture.

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC)

"Participating in the Sea Cadets International Exchange Program is like unlocking a door to the world," says Jennifer Weggen, co-director of the program. "It offers the unique opportunity to immerse yourself into a different culture, visit places you've previously only admired in photos, and make lifelong friendships that span the globe, all while experiencing the maritime adventure of a lifetime. Cadets will return home transformed, having grown in ways they never imagined."

Participation in the 2024 International Exchange Program is open only to U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps cadets who are aged 16 - 17; currently in grades 9 - 11; are the rank of Sea Cadet petty officer third class (PO3) or above; and have a U.S. passport valid up to March 1, 2025.

All three 2024 Sea Cadet exchange programs will take place in late July and early August. In 2023, USNSCC cadets visited, toured, and trained with their counterparts in Canada and New Zealand.

More information about the program, including the application requirements and submission process are online at www.seacadets.org/iep/.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, based in Arlington, Virginia, is a youth program that helps young people aged 10 to high school graduation develop leadership skills and prepare for adulthood through naval-related education and activities. It emphasizes moral character, life skills, and technical knowledge offering a safe environment for cadets to try new things, learn from failures, and celebrate successes. This program aims to make them productive citizens and skilled individuals ready for future challenges. www.seacadets.org

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps