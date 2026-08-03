Applied ABC Expands Commitment to Hawaii Through Safety-Care Certification Training

HONOLULU, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Applied ABC continues expanding autism services across Hawaii, the organization is investing in the people who support the state's children and families by providing free professional training opportunities for autism professionals.

On July 28 and 29, Applied ABC hosted a complimentary two-day QBS Safety-Care Certification training in Honolulu for Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), paraprofessionals, and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). The event welcomed professionals seeking both initial certification and recertification, helping participants strengthen the skills needed to safely and effectively support children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

QBS Safety-Care is a nationally recognized training program that teaches evidence-based strategies for preventing, de-escalating, and safely responding to challenging behaviors while promoting the dignity, safety, and well-being of both children and the professionals who serve them.

"Hawaii deserves access to high-quality autism services supported by well-trained professionals," said Michelle McInnes, Clinical Director. "As we continue growing our presence in the state, we're committed to supporting not only the families we serve, but also the dedicated professionals who make those services possible. This training is one example of our long-term investment in Hawaii's autism community."

Applied ABC recently expanded into Hawaii to provide individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. In addition to delivering clinical services, the organization is focused on building lasting relationships with local professionals, schools, community partners, and families while helping strengthen the state's autism support network.

The Safety-Care training marks the beginning of Applied ABC's broader commitment to professional development and community engagement in Hawaii. The organization plans to host additional educational and certification events in the coming months, creating more opportunities for professionals to learn, connect, and continue delivering high-quality care throughout the islands.

"Hawaii is more than a place where we're providing services. It's a community we're proud to be part of," added McInnes. "We look forward to expanding our involvement through future trainings, partnerships, and initiatives that support local families and the professionals who serve them."

About Applied ABC

Applied ABC is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, serving children with autism and their families through compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based care. With services across multiple states, Applied ABC partners with families, schools, and communities to help children build meaningful skills and reach their fullest potential while investing in the communities it serves.

SOURCE Applied ABC