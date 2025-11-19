Applied ABC Leads Autism and Emergency Response Training for Manchester Fire Department

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied ABC recently partnered with the Manchester Fire Department to host a comprehensive Autism and Emergency Response workshop aimed at strengthening how first responders support children with autism during urgent and high stress situations. The training is part of a wider community outreach effort focused on safety, communication, and awareness.

Autism and Emergency Response Training for Manchester Fire Department

The workshop gave firefighters practical tools and evidence based insights that can be applied immediately on scene. Topics included how autism may present during emergencies, how sensory sensitivities can influence behavior, and which communication strategies reduce fear and confusion. The training also explored ways to adjust common emergency approaches to increase cooperation, prevent escalation, and maintain safety for the child, the family, and the responding team.

"Every emergency responder wants to do the right thing in the moment," said Christine Wheeler, M.S. Ed, BCBA of Applied ABC. "When they understand the unique stress responses a child with autism might experience, they are better equipped to respond with calm, clarity, and compassion. Workshops like these strengthen entire communities."

Members of the Manchester Fire Department engaged in scenario based discussions that reflected real world situations. Providers from Applied ABC demonstrated how small adjustments during an emergency, such as modifying tone of voice, giving clear step by step directions, or allowing extra processing time, can significantly improve outcomes.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to public safety and to the families of Manchester. The Manchester Fire Department expressed interest in continuing their efforts to better understand the needs of neurodiverse children and to ensure that their emergency response practices reflect the growing needs of the community.

Applied ABC plans to expand this initiative across additional departments, school districts, and local organizations throughout New England and beyond. By strengthening partnerships and increasing awareness, the organization aims to build safer and more informed communities that understand and support children with autism in every setting.

About Applied ABC

Applied ABC is a clinician owned and operated ABA therapy provider serving families across the United States. The organization offers personalized in home, in center, and in school services that support meaningful progress and long-term development. In addition to therapy, Applied ABC provides community education, safety workshops, and partnership programs that help local agencies better support children with autism. To learn more about services and community initiatives, visit www.appliedabc.com or call 877-762-4144.

SOURCE Applied ABC