Applied ABC Launches "Mahalo ABA" in Hawaii, Bringing Clinically Led Autism Services to Children Across the Islands

HONOLULU, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied ABC, a nationally recognized, clinician-operated provider of autism and behavioral health services, today announced its official expansion into Hawaii under the local name Mahalo ABA.

The company chose the name Mahalo ABA to reflect its gratitude for the opportunity to serve Hawaii's families, schools, and communities across the islands. While Applied ABC built its reputation across the mainland United States, company leadership wanted its Hawaii presence to reflect a local spirit grounded in respect, humility, and partnership.

"At the heart of ABA is relationships, trust, and showing up for families every day," said Yakov Halberstam, CEO of Applied ABC. "As we prepared to come to Hawaii, the word that kept coming back to us was mahalo. We're grateful for the opportunity to serve families here, and we know that entering Hawaii means listening first, acting with respect, and building meaningful relationships over time."

Mahalo ABA is now serving families across Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai through:

Home-based ABA therapy





School-based behavioral services





Parent and caregiver support





Center-based ABA services on Oahu

The company's Oahu center will serve as a hub for therapy, training, collaboration, and support for local families and clinicians.

Applied ABC said its Hawaii expansion will continue the company's clinician-led model, focused on delivering high-quality care, fostering long-term partnerships with families, and providing strong support for therapists and educators. Unlike many healthcare organizations backed primarily by private investors, the company emphasizes its foundation in education, behavioral health, and hands-on clinical leadership.

"Our goal isn't simply to operate in Hawaii," Halberstam added. "It's to become part of the community, support local families, partner with schools, create opportunities for local clinicians, and help children thrive at home, in school, and in their communities. We're honored to be welcomed into the islands and excited for the future."

Mahalo ABA is currently accepting referrals and hiring clinicians and therapists across Hawaii.

For more information, visit Applied ABC.

SOURCE Applied ABC