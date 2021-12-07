APPLIED Adhesives Acquires Bird Song Adhesives, Inc.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED Adhesives, a premier custom adhesive solutions provider in North America, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bird Song Adhesives, Inc., a regional supplier of specialty adhesives located in Madison, Tennessee. This acquisition strengthens APPLIED's commitment to providing industry leading products, technical expertise, and exceptional service to its customers.

"Bird Song Adhesives' longstanding commitment to their customers has enabled them to build an impressive business with a very loyal customer base," said John Feriancek, President and CEO of APPLIED Adhesives. "We are thrilled to welcome Bird Song Adhesives to the APPLIED team and look forward to continuing to provide their customers with an outstanding customer experience."

Bird Song Adhesives' and APPLIED Adhesives share a passion for delivering a superior customer experience that is centered on understanding their customer's manufacturing and production processes and providing adhesive solutions crafted to meet the specific needs of each customer.

"Since 1991, our goal has been to provide our customers with quality goods, excellent service, and a fulfilling experience. We knew if we did those things, the benefits would return to us, and they have. The success we have realized has been a blessing to both us and our customers," said Greg Rogers, Co-Owner of Bird Song Adhesives, Inc. "It is with excitement that we join the Applied team and are confident our core values will only be enhanced, providing our customers more than ever."

Bird Song Adhesives, Inc. is APPLIED Adhesives' fifth acquisition in 2021.

About Bird Song Adhesives, Inc.

Located in Madison, Tennessee, Bird Song Adhesives, Inc. is a regional supplier with over 30 years of providing quality products and service to their customers. Their philosophy is to treat each customer with the respect and provide the attention they deserve, simple, but one that has proven successful.

About APPLIED Adhesives

APPLIED Adhesives, founded in 1971, is a premier custom adhesive solutions provider in North America. The company is a value-added distributor of hot melt, water-based, and reactive adhesives as well as dispensing equipment. APPLIED Adhesives serves as a critical supply chain partner to leading adhesive manufacturers and formulators by offering reach and high service levels to an expansive customer base. For more information, please visit www.appliedadhesives.com .

