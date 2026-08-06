APPLIED Adhesives Expands European Presence with Acquisition of Van Asperen Kleefstoffen

Acquisition Establishes APPLIED's Presence in the Netherlands and Strengthens Packaging and Paper Converting Expertise Across Europe

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED Adhesives, a leading provider of adhesive solutions, dispensing equipment, parts and service, today announced the acquisition of Van Asperen Kleefstoffen, a Netherlands-based adhesive solutions provider serving the packaging, labeling, and paper converting markets. This marks APPLIED's first acquisition in the Netherlands and its second in Europe.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lelystad, Netherlands, Van Asperen has built a strong reputation for technical expertise, customer service, and long-standing supplier relationships. The company is a premium partner of Henkel and distribution partner for 3M, serving customers throughout the Netherlands with adhesive solutions tailored to packaging and paper converting applications.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in APPLIED's international growth strategy," said John Feriancek, President and CEO of APPLIED Adhesives. "Van Asperen has earned an outstanding reputation through its customer-first approach, technical knowledge, and strong supplier partnerships. These qualities align closely with APPLIED's culture and values. We are excited to welcome the Van Asperen team and build upon the strong foundation they have established in the Netherlands."

The acquisition strengthens APPLIED's presence in the European market while further expanding its relationship with suppliers. Together, APPLIED and Van Asperen will have new opportunities to deliver enhanced value to customers across the region.

"This partnership creates exciting opportunities for our customers, team members, and suppliers," said Bart Van Asperen, President and founder of Van Asperen. "APPLIED shares our commitment to technical excellence, service, and long-term customer relationships. We are confident this next chapter will allow us to build upon our success while maintaining the local support and expertise our customers depend on."

About APPLIED Adhesives

APPLIED Adhesives is a leading distributor of industrial adhesives, equipment, parts and service, providing customers with technical expertise, responsive service, and supply chain solutions across a wide range of markets. With an international footprint and more than 50 years of deep application knowledge, APPLIED partners with customers to solve complex bonding and assembly challenges. Learn more at www.appliedadhesives.com

About Van Asperen

For more than 40 years, Van Asperen has been a trusted provider of adhesive solutions for the packaging, printing, labeling, and paper converting markets. Based in the Netherlands, the company is known for its technical expertise, responsive service, and long-standing customer relationships. As a premium Henkel partner, Van Asperen helps customers improve productivity and performance through reliable adhesive solutions and industry knowledge.

SOURCE APPLIED Adhesives