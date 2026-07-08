APPLIED Adhesives Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Henkel Flexible Packaging Technologies

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED Adhesives today announced an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Henkel's Packaging Adhesives business, expanding APPLIED's presence in the flexible packaging market and bringing Henkel's proven adhesive and coating technologies to converters across the United States.

Through this partnership, APPLIED will serve as Henkel's exclusive U.S. distributor for flexible packaging, combining Henkel's established product portfolio and industry expertise with APPLIED Adhesives' national sales organization, technical services, and logistics network.

"This partnership represents an important step forward for APPLIED as we continue to invest in growth opportunities that deliver meaningful value to our customers," said Lisa Fieldhouse, Director of Market Development, APPLIED Adhesives. "By combining Henkel's trusted flexible packaging technologies with APPLIED's local inventory, technical expertise, and service flexibility, we are well positioned to support converters with the performance, reliability, and responsiveness they expect."

Henkel's Packaging Adhesive business brings more than three decades of experience in flexible packaging, offering a portfolio of adhesive and coating solutions designed to support premium performance, regulatory compliance, and evolving sustainability needs.

"APPLIED's strong reputation as an adhesive distributor, equipment provider, and technical partner makes them an ideal channel partner for Henkel in the U.S. market," said James Cooley, Business Director – Flexible Packaging, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "This exclusive partnership enables us to expand our U.S. reach while ensuring customers receive the high level of service and technical support required in flexible packaging applications."

The partnership reinforces APPLIED Adhesives' commitment to expanding capabilities in high value market segments. Initial focus will center on flexible packaging converters across food and beverage, health and beauty, and pet product applications.

About APPLIED Adhesives

APPLIED Adhesives is a leading distributor of industrial adhesives, coatings, and equipment, providing customers with technical expertise, responsive service, and supply chain solutions across a wide range of markets. With a national footprint and deep application knowledge, APPLIED partners with customers to solve complex bonding and assembly challenges. Learn more at www.appliedadhesives.com

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel reported sales of about 20.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

SOURCE APPLIED Adhesives