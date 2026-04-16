APPLIED Adhesives Named a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED Adhesives today announced that it has been accepted into the 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor (PAD) Program, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering premium adhesive solutions to customers across a wide range of industries.

As a 3M Preferred Adhesive Distributor, APPLIED strengthens its ability to serve customers with access to 3M's industry‑leading adhesive and tape technologies, enhanced technical resources, and expanded program benefits designed to improve supply reliability, application support, and long‑term customer success.

"This partnership reflects the depth of APPLIED's technical expertise and our shared commitment to helping customers solve complex bonding and assembly challenges," said Austin Nichols, Chief Commercial Officer, APPLIED Adhesives. "Becoming a preferred adhesive distributor allows us to combine 3M's world‑class materials with APPLIED's hands‑on application knowledge, local support, and nationwide reach."

Through the Preferred Adhesive Distributor Program, APPLIED gains access to a range of high‑value benefits, including priority supply planning, enhanced training resources, and participation in 3M's Spec Recognition (Spec Rec) program, which helps support new business opportunities where premium adhesive performance is critical. These capabilities enable APPLIED to better support customers in demanding applications while improving speed to market.

The partnership further reinforces APPLIED's position as a trusted solutions provider across markets such as assembly, automotive, transportation, energy storage, and industrial manufacturing, offering customers a comprehensive portfolio that includes adhesives, dispensing equipment, parts, service, and technical support.

"APPLIED's inclusion in this program reflects a strong alignment between our organizations," said Timothy Kaufenberg, Vice President, 3M Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division. "We look forward to working closely together to drive growth, innovation, and customer value."

About APPLIED Adhesives

APPLIED Adhesives is a leading provider of custom adhesive solutions, combining decades of industry experience with a consultative, customer‑first approach. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of adhesives, equipment, parts, and service, supported by technical expertise, application testing, and global distribution capabilities. Learn more at www.appliedadhesives.com

SOURCE APPLIED Adhesives