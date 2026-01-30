Applied Aerospace & Defense Opens New RF Testing Facility and Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Aerospace & Defense (Applied) announced today that it is opening a new Radio Frequency (RF) test range and offering related services at its facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Precision RF testing for antennas and electronics used in satellite communications, airborne intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance sensors, and ground-based command and control systems, is critical to ensure operational performance and regulatory compliance.

The new RF testing facility is located in close proximity to the U.S. Army Redstone Arsenal, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, as well as numerous space and defense technology companies. The new RF test chamber is one of the largest anechoic facilities in the region at 28 feet wide by 32 feet deep by 20 feet high. The chamber can test subjects up to 14 feet in diameter and supports frequency ranges between 1.7 GHz to 50 GHz. Applied will offer complete RF testing services, including set-up and disassembly, comprehensive electromagnetic testing, and a variety of customized analytics and reporting.

The services are conducted by experienced RF engineers, utilizing the latest NSI2000 software to perform detailed electromagnetic testing within the chamber. Using advanced near-field measurement techniques, antenna performance can be accurately characterized and extrapolated to predict behavior in operational far-field environments. The results are provided using a range of diagnostic models including raster images, 3D visualization, contour plots, polarization calculations, and holograms.

"We are excited to be able to offer comprehensive RF testing services to the aerospace community," said Jim Moore senior vice president for Applied's Huntsville operations. "High quality RF testing is an essential step in ensuring that new space and defense systems will perform as designed once deployed for their missions."

Applied Aerospace & Defense RF testing services help ensure the safety and reliability of critical communications and detection systems for both national defense and space exploration missions. More information about the RF testing facility and services can be found at www.applied-aerospace.com/RFtesting

About Applied Aerospace & Defense

Applied Aerospace & Defense (Applied) is a premier provider of advanced design, engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for leading and next-generation space and defense technology companies. Applied builds complex hardware for extreme operating environments and is focused on three core markets: Space and Launch Systems, Defense Aviation and Airborne Systems, and C5ISR and Precision Strike Systems. Across its nationwide infrastructure of advanced manufacturing facilities, Applied continuously supports a balanced mix of next-generation technology development and rapid prototyping, large scale production programs, and aftermarket sustainment for enduring platforms. More information is available at www.applied-aerospace.com

