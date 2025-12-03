Applied Aerospace and PCX Aerosystems Combine to Form Premier Provider of Critical Flight, Space, and Defense Hardware Solutions

STOCKTON, Calif. and NEWINGTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Aerospace and PCX Aerosystems jointly announced the merger of the two organizations, establishing a unified and transformational supplier of precision hardware and systems for aircraft, rotorcraft, satellites, launch vehicles and missile defense. The combined company will be known as Applied Aerospace & Defense. It leverages the capabilities of two well established industry leaders, each with proven heritage, delivering highly engineered solutions for military, commercial, and scientific applications.

Applied Aerospace & Defense

The new Applied Aerospace & Defense brings together over 120 years of mission critical engineering and manufacturing expertise. The combined workforce includes over 1,300 dedicated team members along with 1.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art production and integration facilities across nine locations in five states. Operations include complementary capabilities in metal, composite, and polymer manufacturing for systems that must perform under the extremes of aviation, spaceflight, and maritime environments. The U.S. owned company represents one of the largest providers of its kind in the defense industrial base.

"The new Applied Aerospace & Defense is forged in heritage, trusted in action, driven by mission, and engineered for agility," said Trip Ferguson, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. "Our blue-chip customers and partners can expect the same experienced team, commitment to quality, and precision hardware, structures, and complex assemblies that they have come to trust."

The aerospace industry is experiencing a rapid technological evolution across multiple sectors including aircraft, unmanned systems, missile defense, and commercial space. Applied Aerospace & Defense proudly supports the most important missions for aviation, space, and national security. With the scalability to support programs-of-record and the agility to adapt to emerging missions, Applied Aerospace & Defense is uniquely positioned to support both traditional global leaders, as well as next generation aerospace innovators.

About Applied Aerospace

Applied Aerospace leverages a 70+ year heritage developing precision systems and structures for aviation, space, maritime and defense applications. Employing advanced techniques in composite, metallic, and polymer manufacturing, Applied Aerospace builds a wide range of products including fuselage and wing structures, actuated control surfaces, nose cones, fairings, landing legs, radomes, high-gain antennas, satellite bus structures, solar arrays, optical sensor platforms and deployable solutions used in satellites and spacecraft. Applied Aerospace has been routinely recognized for supplier excellence by long standing customers including Northrop Grumman, RTX (Raytheon), Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems (Ball Aerospace) and more. The company is a two-time awardee of the Robert J. Collier award for achievement in astronautics for its participation in NASA deep space exploration programs. Founded in 1954, the Applied Aerospace 25-acre main campus is located in Stockton, California, with major operations in White Salmon, Washington and Huntsville, Alabama. More information is available at www.applied-aerospace.com.

About PCX Aerosystems

PCX Aerosystems is a leading provider of highly engineered precision flight-critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. PCX core capabilities include engineering, precision metal machining, and assembly and integration of complex dynamic systems. PCX produces rotor-head assemblies, power transmission gear, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components in addition to composite fabrications and refueling probes. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, Sikorsky, General Electric, Bell, and the U.S. Government. PCX also manufactures proprietary propellant and high-pressure tanks for advanced spacecraft, launch vehicles, and missile platforms. Founded in 1900, PCX operates facilities in Connecticut, California, and Massachusetts. More information is available at www.pcxaero.com.

