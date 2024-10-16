Applied AI and Deep Tech Innovations Take Centre Stage on Day Three of Expand North Star 2024

Day three of the world's largest startup and investment event unveiled transformational solutions across healthcare, space technology, and more at Dubai Harbour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expand North Star 2024, the world's largest startup and investment event, continued its journey of innovation on its third day at Dubai Harbour. Attendees from around the world witnessed revolutionary advancements in Applied AI and Deep Tech, demonstrating how these technologies are disrupting industries and solving complex global challenges.

Day 3 of Expand North Star showcases groundbreaking solutions in Health Tech, Applied AI, and Deep Tech

Integrated with GITEX GLOBAL, Expand North Star runs until 16 October, providing a powerful platform for over 1,800 exhibiting startups and more than 1,200 investors managing assets exceeding USD $1 trillion.

Applied AI and Deep Tech Innovations Redefine Healthcare and Space Innovation

Day three was a showcase of next-generation solutions in robotics, AI, and deep tech, providing a glimpse into the future of these sectors.

Cutting through the noise were innovative startups such as China's RoboCT with their innovative exoskeleton technology, launching the UGo Rehab Exoskeleton, specifically designed for patients with lower-limb dysfunction, spinal cord injury, strokes, or cerebral palsy. Dr. Tian Wang, Founder and CEO of RoboCT Group, stated, "UGo enhances the rehabilitation process and delivers an effective walking training solution by integrating advanced sensors, data analysis, and research, empowering patients to rehabilitate more effectively at home."

On the digital health frontier, JADE introduced a platform tailored for neurodivergent children, including those with ADHD, down syndrome, and autism. The app's sophisticated tracking of eye movements, cognitive response times, and memory functions equips healthcare professionals and educators with precise data to create personalised care and learning strategies.

Meanwhile, scanO, a pioneering Indian-born deep tech company, is leading the way in developing generative AI models for predicting disease progression. The company showcased its flagship product, scanO air—the world's first contactless AI-powered robotic system for oral health screening—revolutionizing early detection and diagnosis.

In space technology sector, Triggers-Reports from Mauritius introduced Triggers-sat, a satellite platform that provides high-resolution imaging and 3D modeling to assist businesses and governments in areas such as natural resource management and climate risk disaster monitoring.

Rising International Participation from Asia and Latin America

As the global innovation hub, Expand North Star continues to see international participation rise, showcasing how regions and countries are pushing boundaries with novel solutions.

Tatiana Riera, COO of ApexBrasil, highlighted Brazil's expanding presence at Expand North Star: "From just 20 startups in 2019, we have expanded to 45 startups this year, along with four innovation hubs. Brazil is a great hub for fintech because of the diversity in social levels, so most of our unicorns come from fintech. We also focus a lot on Deep Tech, AI, and climate tech solutions since we have six biomes and need to take care of them. We have a company that uses natural foam to build soundproof material for construction and another company building silent tractors that run on renewable energy."

Similarly, Singapore's SGTech made a noteworthy debut at Expand North Star, emphasizing the importance of cross-border collaboration in driving tech-driven solutions forward. Alex Ng, Exco Member, SGTech said: "Singapore's innovative startups are making a significant impact at Expand North Star 2024, with six outstanding companies exhibiting under the Singapore Pavilion. These companies showcase cutting-edge technologies across various sectors, including digital twins, industrial AI and biotech, with the event serving as a groundbreaking global launchpad for startups to foster valuable networking with investors."

Africa's Path to Economic Growth

With global participation continuing to flourish, the spotlight also turned towards Africa, where burgeoning tech ecosystems are paving the way for a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovators. H.E. Savannah Maziya, Minister, Ministry of Information, Communications & Technology, Eswatini, alongside other thought leaders, emphasised the importance of structured development to tackle unique market challenges and unlock Africa's economic potential.

Celina Lee, CEO & Co-Founder, Zindi, South Africa, highlighted the trend of talent returning to Africa to start companies and create ecosystems that foster innovation and attract global corporations like Microsoft to set up labs in Ghana and Nairobi.

Speaking on the challenges facing Africa, Olatunbosun Alake, Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Lagos State Government, Nigeria, said, "The greatest challenge in Africa is education. In Nigeria, if you look at the most educated parts, they show economic value, whereas in the north, where education levels are not as high, economic productivity is lower. There needs to be an African Renaissance of education funding across the board because if you drive education, educate, and enlighten people, people will change the environment."

Across its four-day span, Expand North Star continues to shed light on the future of industries through defining events such as GITEX Impact, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. These events underscore how emerging technologies are transforming the way we live and are also playing a pivotal role in reshaping the future.

