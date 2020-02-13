Applied Biology to Launch New Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biology, Inc. ("Applied Biology") announced today it has submitted an application for CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act) accreditation with the California Department of Public Health. In addition, Applied Biology has appointed Dr. Daniel YK Chan as its Laboratory Director. According to Applied Biology's CEO – Professor Doctor Andy Goren: "breakthrough research into the molecular biology underlying skin and hair disorders occurs at a rapid pace; however, only few molecular diagnostic tests are readily available to patients and clinicians. Our aim is to translate innovation in molecular biology into clinical practice." The Applied Biology laboratory will offer patients and doctors genetic tests for hair and skin conditions as well as GLP compliant research and development services to corporate partners. Among the research and development services, the Applied Biology Laboratory offers the development of drug response markers (DNA and mRNA) for skin and hair disorders, hair and skin cell culturing assays and novel assays for in-vitro assessment of drug efficacy in the treatment of hair disorders.

ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY

Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of hair disorders. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.

Contact: Monica Naegle

(949) 387-4526

customerservice@appliedbiology.com

SOURCE Applied Biology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiology.com

