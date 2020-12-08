Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Antengene for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Oncology

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a collaboration with Antengene Corporation for the development of a systems pharmacology modeling in immuno-oncology. Applied BioMath will develop a systems pharmacology model for a PDL1/41BB bispecific antibody, ATG-101, in immuno-oncology indications. The model will be used to predict clinical starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies. "Antengene Corporation is dedicated to developing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapies in oncology," said Dirk Hoenemann, M.D., VP, Head of Medical Affairs for Asia Pacific Region (APAC) and Early Clinical Development. "We decided to collaborate with Applied BioMath in an effort to provide ourselves the highest likelihood possible of predicting accurate starting and efficacious doses which is a critical part of our first-in-human studies."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Predicting starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies is non-trivial for complex therapeutics such as Antengene's bispecific therapeutic," said Dr. John Burke, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "We have developed algorithms and tools specifically for this purpose that have a proven track record of predicting such doses. We look forward to collaborating with Antengene to support them in this project."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a biopharmaceutical company with an integrated drug discovery and clinical development approach, anchored in Asia Pacific with a global footprint. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since official operation in April 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, obtained 10 IND approvals and has 9 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific. At Antengene, we focus on developing drug candidates with novel MoAs and first-in-class/best-in-class potential to address significant unmet medical needs. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders" through discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Contact: Kristen Zannella, [email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

