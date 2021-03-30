Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Asher Biotherapeutics for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Oncology

CONCORD, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a collaboration with Asher Biotherapeutics for systems pharmacology modeling in solid tumors. "We have experience that development of a biotherapeutic has the best chance of success when the R&D process is supported by mathematical modeling," said Lioudmila Tchistiakova, Entrepreneur in Residence at Third Rock Ventures. "We have chosen to collaborate with Applied BioMath given their proven track record in this space," said Ivana Djuretic, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Asher Biotherapeutics. "This collaboration will enable us to confidently predict pharmacokinetics, receptor occupancy, and pharmacodynamics of our lead molecule."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Systems pharmacology modeling's impact is extremely effective when leveraged early on in the R&D process," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Incorporating modeling early on helps the project team gain thorough understanding of their lead molecule which in turn helps increase the likelihood of success in the clinic."

