Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Flame Biosciences for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Lung Cancer

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a collaboration with Flame Biosciences. Flame Biosciences selected Applied BioMath to develop systems pharmacology models for Flame Bioscience's leading therapeutic for the treatment of cancers that are driven by inflammation. "Our collaboration with Applied BioMath will enable us to leverage systems pharmacology modeling to aid in the prediction of clinical efficacious dose for our therapeutic," said Leonid Gorelik, SVP Discovery & Translational Science at Flame Biosciences. "We chose Applied BioMath based on their proven track record of helping to accelerate therapeutics to the clinic."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Traditional mathematical approaches used for predicting clinical efficacious doses that are typically used for small molecule therapeutics do not work well for most biologics," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Systems pharmacology models have proven more accurate in translating biologics across preclinical data and species and predicting clinical efficacious doses due to the biological and mechanistic detail included in the model. We are very excited and look forward to assisting Flame Biosciences as they advance their therapeutic."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

