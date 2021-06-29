Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Ichnos Sciences for Systems Pharmacology Modeling for a Bispecific Antibody in Oncology

CONCORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), an industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced a collaboration with Ichnos Sciences for the development of a systems pharmacology model for a bispecific antibody in oncology. Applied BioMath will develop this model to help predict human pharmacokinetics (PK), efficacious dose ranges, first-in-human dose selection, and risk mitigation strategies for cytokine release with immune cell engagers in Oncology.

"We look forward to collaborating with Applied BioMath and using our preclinical data to develop models which will support us in predicting model-derived PK parameters and optimum dosing regimens in the clinic," said Girish Gudi, Vice President, Global Head of Drug Metabolism and Clinical Pharmacology at Ichnos Sciences.

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about the mode of action of therapeutics with an understanding of human disease mechanisms. This approach employs proprietary algorithms and software designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "One of the advantages of our modeling approach is the accuracy with which it translates from in vitro data and models to in vivo," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "By incorporating the mechanism of action into our model and leveraging the data available from all phases of R&D, we are able to translate and predict the human dose regimen and PK with far better accuracy than existing methods."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]



SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

