Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at PEGS: The Essential Protein Engineering Summit

John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath, is presenting "Model Aided Drug Invention Case Studies in Research and Development" Wednesday, May 2 at 3:15pm. In this presentation, Dr. Burke explains two studies that highlight examples of Model Aided Drug Invention (MADI) efforts, which include mechanistic pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and systems pharmacology approaches, that accelerated the discovery and development of best-in-class therapeutics and impacted critical decisions.

Model Aided Drug Invention is utilized in the continuum from preclinical exploration to clinical research, and leverages mechanistic PK/PD and systems pharmacology which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms.

"I look forward to speaking with the attendees at PEGS to highlight how MADI continues its track record of successfully helping biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies de-risk projects, accelerate development of best-in-class therapeutics, and reduce late stage attrition rates; ultimately resulting in making better therapeutics which improve patients' lives," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath.

Additionally, Dr. Burke is presenting "Computational Exploration of Mechanistic Determinants of ADC Pharmacokinetics Using QSP Modeling Strategies" Thursday, May 3 at 9:35am. This presentation demonstrates how quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling approaches provide biological insights into the impact of drug-to-antibody (DAR) ratio and the resulting changes in molecular properties on overall pharmacokinetics and relative payload disposition as observed in preclinical studies.

During the conference, visit Applied BioMath at booth #643 and look for their poster "Quantitative Systems Pharmacology and Immunotherapy: Accelerating Lead Generation and Optimization of a PD-1 x TIM-3 Biotherapeutic in Immuno-Oncology" during poster session B, being held May 2-3, 2018.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

