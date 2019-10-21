Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at PharmSci 360

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at PharmSci 360 occurring November 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath will moderate the prologue and symposium "Emerging Research Tools for High Quality Candidate Selection" Tuesday, November 5th from 8:30-11:00a.m. This session provides an overview of emerging tools for improving drug candidate selection and drug product optimization, including the application of computational tools in model informed drug development.

Fei Hua, PhD, Senior Director, Modeling and Simulation and Clinical Pharmacology, will give a rapid-fire talk titled "Non-intuitive Considerations for Modeling T-cell Engaging Bispecifics" Wednesday, November 6th from 3:15-3:30p.m. In this short talk, Dr. Hua will discuss differences in modeling TCE vs mAb binding and the potential impact on E-R relationship predictions.

Additionally, Dr. Hua will moderate the prologue "Critical Insights and Methods from Modeling Mechanisms to Support Discovery through Early Clinical Development" and the symposium "PK and PD Modeling in Effective Preclinical to Clinical Translation" Wednesday, November 6th from 8:30-11:00a.m. The presentation provides an overview of mechanistically-based modeling strategies that can help with the development of new therapies.

Applied BioMath also has two posters at the conference. John Burke, PhD, will present "A semi-mechanistic platform model to capture individual animal responses to checkpoint inhibitors in a syngeneic mouse model" Tuesday, November 5th from 11:30a.m. – 12:30p.m. This work features Applied BioMath's collaboration with Pfizer. Fei Hua, PhD will present "Bridging Non-clinical Studies to Clinical Design Using Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model of T Cell Engaging Bispecifics" Tuesday, November 5th from 11:30a.m. – 12:30p.m. This poster shows how recent work demonstrated the possibility of using a QSP model integrating in vitro data, human PK, and target biology to predict efficacious dose and TI for treating cancer.

"We are excited to participate at PharmSci 360 this year," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "We hope to inform attendees about the benefits of modeling and how it can be applied throughout the entire drug development process."

For more information about all of Applied BioMath's events, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events.

