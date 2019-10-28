Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) occurring November 6th-10th in National Harbor, Maryland. They will present two posters at the conference Friday, November 8th.

Katie Williams, PhD, Associate Director, Business Development, Applied BioMath will present the poster titled "A semi-mechanistic platform model to capture individual animal responses to checkpoint inhibitors in a syngeneic mouse model." In this work, we describe the generation of a model platform that captures essential aspects of the pharmacokinetics, cellular and tumor growth effects of murine surrogates of two checkpoint therapeutic antibodies, anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4, in the CT26 syngeneic tumor model. The model describes individual animal responses regarding drug exposure, key intra-tumoral cell kinetics and tumor volume changes and provides biologically plausible explanations for the observed differences between good and poor responders to treatment with anti-PD1 or anti-CTLA4.

Jennifer Park, PhD, Director, Business Development, Applied BioMath will present the poster titled "Semi-mechanistic PK and target-occupancy modeling to support dose justification for anti-PD-L1 clinical candidate CK-301 (TG-1501) in oncology patients." In this work, a semi-mechanistic pharmacokinetic/target-occupancy (PKTO) model was developed with in vitro, preclinical and clinical data to facilitate dose selection of CK-301 (also known as TG-1501, cosibelimab), an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), for ongoing and future clinical trials in oncology patients. The model was used to compare the PK and tumor target occupancy (TO) at steady state under various dosing regimens with cosibelimab to those with three marketed anti-PD-L1 mAbs (i.e. atezolizumab, durvalumab and avelumab).

"We are excited to participate at SITC for the first time this year!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "We hope to introduce the benefits of systems modeling and simulation to SITC attendees, and how this analysis can be applied to cancer immunotherapy research and development from very early development through clinical trials."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

