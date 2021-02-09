Applied BioMath, LLC Announces that Revitope Oncology is extending its Collaboration on Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Solid Tumors

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced that Revitope Oncology is extending its collaboration to develop a systems pharmacology model for Revitope's dual antigen targeting TwoGATE™ platform for solid tumor indications. "Our previous collaborations with Applied BioMath proved extremely valuable as we leveraged their models to identify optimal therapeutic parameters in our development process," said Werner Meier, CSO of Revitope Oncology. "We look forward to extending our prior collaboration with this project to help accelerate our lead pipeline candidate towards the clinic." In this collaboration, Applied BioMath will develop a semi-mechanistic systems pharmacology model to aid in the prediction of a human efficacious dose.

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "We are very excited to assist Revitope as they advance their therapeutic," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Systems pharmacology models are increasingly necessary given the complexity of modern therapeutics. We look forward to extending our collaboration with the Revitope Oncology team."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

About Revitope Oncology, Inc.

Revitope Oncology, Inc. is a privately funded cancer therapeutics company with a focus on innovative tumor-specific antibody-based T cell engager immunotherapies. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has conceived, engineered, patented and pre-clinically tested novel classes of bispecific antibody therapeutics designed to enable tumor-specific immunotherapy with improved therapeutic efficacy and safety. For more information, please visit revitope.com or contact us at [email protected].

