Applied BioMath, LLC Hosts 6th Annual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced the full speaker lineup for their Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit occurring Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Cambridge, MA.

The speakers at the 6th annual QSP Summit are:

Jane Bai, PhD, Pharmacologist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

"Role of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology in Model Informed Drug Development"

Rajat Desikan, PhD, Director, Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology at GSK in collaboration with Tianjing (Kiko) Ren, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow at University of Buffalo and GSK

"Mechanistic Modeling of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection to Inform Combination Therapies for Maximizing Functional Cure"

Jennifer Fretland, PhD, Senior Director of DMPK at EQRx

"Application of Model-Informed Drug Development in Early Discovery"

Irina Kareva, PhD, Associate Director at EMD Serono

"Minimally Sufficient Experimental Design using Identifiability Analysis"

Lyndsey Meyer, PhD, Researcher at Pfizer

"Developing a QSP Model to Interrogate Mitochondrial Dysfunction for Applications in Heart Failure"

Fereshteh Nazari, PhD, Translational PK/PD Modeler at Takeda

"A QSP Model Describing the Cellular Kinetic-Pharmacodynamic Relationship for a Live Biotherapeutic Product to Support Microbiome Drug Development"

Alex Pellerin, PhD, Director at Seismic Therapeutics

"Preclinical modeling of an IgG cleaving enzyme: A solution to a unique problem"

Peter Sorger, PhD, Otto Krayer Professor of Systems Pharmacology at Harvard Medical School

"Multimodal tissue imaging and machine learning to advance precision medicine"

Weirong Wang, PhD, Senior Scientific Director at Janssen

"Exploring Immune Cell Dynamics with QSP Modeling: Case Studies in SLE and CRS"

"I am thrilled with our speaker lineup," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Applied BioMath. "By gathering this community and learning from one another, we hope to make an impact on developing better therapeutics."

To learn more and register for the QSP Summit, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/qsp-summit-cambridge-2023 .

