Applied BioMath, LLC Provides Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Oncology for Antengene

CONCORD, Mass., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, was selected by Antengene Corporation to provide systems pharmacology modeling in immuno-oncology. Applied BioMath developed a systems pharmacology model for a PDL1/41BB bispecific antibody, ATG-101, in immuno-oncology indications. The model was used to understand the tumor killing mechanism of Antengene's therapeutic and to inform clinical starting and efficacious doses for first-in-human studies. "We collaborated with Applied BioMath to best prepare our team for predicting accurate starting and efficacious doses for our first-in-human studies.," said Dirk Hoenemann, M.D., VP, Head of Medical Affairs for Asia Pacific Region (APAC) and Early Clinical Development. "The Applied BioMath models provided us with a thorough understanding of our tumor killing mechanism which enabled us to better design experiments moving forward, including our first-in-human trials."

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process which quantitatively integrates knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software that were designed specifically for systems pharmacology model development, simulation, and analysis. "Systems pharmacology modeling is uniquely suited for the translation of antibody therapies from in vivo experiments to first-in-human studies," said Dr. John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "Complicated mechanism of actions, as is common in modern antibody therapy designs, requires more sophisticated translational approaches than traditional methods and systems pharmacology has a proven track record of providing accurate translation for such therapies."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

