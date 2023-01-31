Applied BioMath, LLC Successfully Completes SOC 2 Certification

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced they have obtained their SOC 2 certification, ensuring their compliance with the leading industry standard for systems and data security. Applied BioMath achieved its SOC 2 certification by partnering with Prescient Assurance, an independent auditor, and Vanta, the leading automated security and verified compliance platform.

SOC 2 is the leading industry standard when it comes to security compliance and the most commonly required and accepted way to demonstrate security when conducting business in the United States. Created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the report assures customers, partners and investors that a business has a solid baseline of security and data protection guidelines in place.

"We have always taken information security very seriously here at Applied BioMath. Our goal with seeking this certification was to make this commitment legible to our customers," said David Hagen, PhD, Senior Principal Software Engineer and Associate Director of IT at Applied BioMath.

Applied BioMath's solutions, which focus on quantitatively integrating knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms, are leveraged across the entire R&D spectrum from early research through all phases of clinical trials. Their approach involves working with clients to develop the appropriate mathematical strategy for each unique project, with common biosimulation software and services strategies including systems pharmacology, mechanistic modeling, PKPD, bioinformatics, and clinical pharmacology.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath applies biosimulation, including quantitative systems pharmacology, PKPD, bioinformatics, machine learning, clinical pharmacology, and software solutions to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through all phases of clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their therapeutic, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic to increase likelihood of clinical concept and proof of mechanism, and decrease late stage attrition rates. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services and software, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

