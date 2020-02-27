Applied BioMath, LLC, to Deliver Keynote at Festival of Biologics

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced their participation at the Festival of Biologics occurring March 2-4, 2020 in San Diego, CA.

John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath will give the keynote presentation, "Quantitative Modeling and Simulation Approaches: Driving Critical Decisions from Research through Clinical Trials" Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:05-10:25 a.m. In this presentation Dr. Burke will explain how Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) accelerates the discovery and development of best-in-class therapeutics and impacts critical decisions in the continuum from preclinical exploration to clinical research. QSP is a mathematical modeling and engineering approach to translational medicine that aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms.

"We are excited to attend the Festival of Biologics for the first time," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath. "Mechanistic, mathematical models support a range of program decisions throughout discovery and development. We look forward to sharing our case study examples with the Festival of Biologics attendees to demonstrate the impact mathematical modeling has on biologic development."

Applied BioMath will also present the following three posters that highlight their scientific collaborations and internal research.

"A Semi-Mechanistic Model to Capture Individual Animal Responses to Checkpoint Inhibitors in a Syngeneic Mouse Model"

"Semi-Mechanistic PK and Target-Occupancy Modeling to Support Dose Justification for Anti-PD-L1 Clinical Candidate CK-301 (Cosibelimab) in Oncology Patients"

"Bridging Non-clinical Studies to Clinical Design Using a Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Model of T Cell Engaging Bispecifics"

Posters will be displayed the entire duration of the conference. Additionally, Applied BioMath will be at booth #21 to meet with conference attendees and discuss how their approach can help save time and budget in drug R&D.

For more information about Applied BioMath's events, visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/news-resources/events .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com .

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

