Applied BioMath, LLC to Hold Virtual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Summit

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced that due to COVID-19 they will hold their fourth annual Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Summit virtually on November 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The QSP Summit is an annual meeting dedicated to fostering an active community of industry and academic participants interested in topics relevant to utilizing QSP in drug Research & Development (R&D). Registrants are encouraged to submit a poster abstract for the virtual poster session. Eight poster abstracts will be selected for lightning presentations during the event. This year's speakers include:

Yougan Cheng , PhD , Associate Director, QSP Lead Oncology/Immuno-Oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb

, Associate Director, QSP Lead Oncology/Immuno-Oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb Panagiota Foteinou, PhD , Research Fellow/Director - QSP Immunology at Bristol Myers Squibb

, Research Fellow/Director - QSP Immunology at Bristol Myers Squibb Chanchala Kaddi , PhD , Senior Modeler, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

, Senior Modeler, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute Lin Lin , PhD , Senior Scientist, Pharmacometrics at Biogen

, Senior Scientist, Pharmacometrics at Biogen Kathryn Miller-Jensen , PhD , Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Yale University

, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD , Co-founder and CSO, Verseau Therapeutics

, Co-founder and CSO, Verseau Therapeutics Anna Sher , PhD, Principal Scientist, Pfizer

"While we wish we could gather in person, safety is our top priority and right now it is best for everyone to stay home and hold the QSP Summit virtually," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO at Applied BioMath. "We are excited to have a variety of speakers to provide a unique perspective on the value of mathematical and engineering approaches to drug R&D and create a forum for sharing success and challenges. We look forward to returning to an in-person format in 2021."

For more information about the QSP Summit, please visit https://www.appliedbiomath.com/quantitative-systems-pharmacology-summit-2020 .

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath's mission is to revolutionize drug invention. Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high- performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

