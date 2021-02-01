Applied Biomimetic Adds to its Leadership Team

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biomimetic, a leader in the convergence of polymer and protein membrane technologies, is pleased to announce that appointment of Keith Ortman as Director of Product Management.

From AB CEO Imran Jaferey: "Keith brings a wealth of domain experience in the food and dairy verticals. He has strong skills and methodologies for bringing nascent technologies from their conception all the way to product launch. We are excited for Keith to join our growing team."

Mr. Ortman was previously with Tetra Pak for over 14 years, where he held a variety of application and product management roles with increasing responsibility.

For more information: www.appliedbiomimetic.com.

