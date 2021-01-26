Applied Biomimetic Expands Operations

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Biomimetic Inc., a leader in the convergence of polymer and protein membrane technologies, is pleased to announce it has moved and expanded its headquarters, laboratory, and manufacturing with its move within Gaithersburg, Maryland.

In announcing the move, CEO Imran Jaferey remarked: "With such growth in the size of our team and demand for our products, we needed a bigger facility. As it turned out, a much larger space became available – literally across the street – so we have moved from Clopper Road to West Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg. The new facility will allow us to significantly expand our manufacturing space; combined with the manufacturing space we are keeping at Perry Parkway, our manufacturing footprint has doubled. Our overall footprint in Gaithersburg has increased by 50% because in addition to manufacturing, we are moving our research and development and offices to the new location. This new facility will also help us build and maintain a larger inventory of our higher performance membranes and help expedite customer fulfillment."

