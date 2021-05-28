Applied Blockchain, Inc. Executes Purchase Agreement for Initial Mining Deployment

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: APLD), today announced it has executed a Purchase Agreement with Sparkpool, the largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, to procure NVIDIA GPUs as part of the company's plan to scale a large Ethereum / Altcoin mining operation. This purchase represents the company's planned initial deployment of $5 million of mining hardware (cost of $23 per Mh/s) discussed in its presentation in April.

The assets, which will be powered entirely by low-cost renewable energy, are expected to be operational by mid-June. Mining is expected to commence at an initial hash power exceeding 200,000 MH/s. With recent discussions of a crackdown on mining operations, management made the strategic decision to revise its plans and locate the hardware in North America instead of China.

"Having just launched our business last month, this agreement signals our rapid movement to deploy capital and scale our crypto-mining operations," said Applied Blockchain, Inc.'s CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins. "While initial operations will come online a few weeks later than originally planned, we felt it was essential to pivot our deployment in light of current market conditions. Importantly, we are still scaling our operations with computing power that leverages low cost, clean power. After working out initial supply chain and deployment bottlenecks, the company will be in a position to rapidly scale hash power in the coming months."

A video update from Mr. Cummins elaborating further, can be found under the Events and Presentations tab on the company website at appliedblockchaininc.com/events.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Inc is an Ethereum and Altcoin focused company that is seeking to quickly scale a large Ethereum/Altcoin mining operation through strategic partnerships with two of the world's largest and most experienced Ethereum companies.

About SparkPool

SparkPool is focused on professional mining pool services and the stable operation of public chain networks with the largest Ethereum mining pool globally. The company is dedicated to optimizing technology and services, while providing safe and stable services for thousands of users every day. With a strong reputation in community, stable mining pool services and fair allocation of rewards, it is a leading pool globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

